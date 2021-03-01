Sir John Madejski gives his backing to new 11+ scholarship scheme

SIR JOHN Madejski has launched a new annual scholarship to give an underprivileged Berkshire child a year’s worth of 11+ tuition to help secure their future.

And they’ll be found by Hurst-based First Days Children’s Charity.

On Monday, Sir John, the former owner and chairman of Reading Football Club, launched the programme, inspired by his time in a Berkshire children’s home as a baby.

It will provide a student with professional help to enhance their learning and confidence through education specialists Marie Redmond Tuition.

He said: “Every child has a right to equal education opportunities and it’s very important that we do what is needed to ensure that those from disadvantaged backgrounds can overcome the substantial barriers they face.

“I am a great admirer of Marie Redmond’s work and her personal passion for academic success in young people.”

Sir John’s own achievements in life include becoming Chancellor of the University of Reading.

He also rebuilt the former Thamesbridge College as the John Madejski Academy, initiated and funded The John Madejski Centre for Reputation at Henley Business School at The University of Reading.

He continued: “The fact that Marie’s expertise is now available to children in Reading provides a great opportunity for parents who can see potential in their children that needs some extra help to be fulfilled.

“I am delighted to make that possible through the scholarship to what I hope will be a succession of children in similar circumstances.”

Ms Redmond has more than

20 years of education experience and recently expanded her Ofsted-registered tuition from Beaconsfield to the borough, with the opening of a new centre in Winnersh.

Marie said: “Sir John is one of the world’s inspirational people and his enthusiasm for what we do is really heartening.

“I am hugely grateful to him for supporting us with this new scholarship – it has real potential to change the lives of disadvantaged children.

“Every child has potential but what many need is extra help with their core skills. If we can boost their knowledge and skills for the 11 Plus exams, this will usually remain with them for life.”

The search is now on for this year’s candidate, who will be identified by First Days.

The children’s charity works to reduce the long-term effects of poverty by equipping them with the essentials they need for their early years and school.

In this first year, criteria for the scholarship will include the effects of Covid-19 in widening the educational gap for individual children.

Emma Cantrell, CEO of First Days, said: “This new scholarship has the potential to give huge amounts of confidence to children, not just

in their education but into adult life as well.

“We are really pleased to be working with Marie Redmond and Sir John Madejski to change the lives of disadvantaged children.

“We strongly believe that every child deserves the same start in life. Our work focuses on helping parents ensure their children are safe, have fun and are confident in school.”

For more information about the scholarship visit www.marieredmond.co.uk/sirjohn or call 01494 956809.