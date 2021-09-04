Sir John pays a visit to new Wokingham town centre bistro

WOKINGHAM MP Sir John Redwood paid a visit to one of the town’s newest restaurants to find out how it has been settling in.

Hamlet, in Peach Place, opened earlier this year and features local produce on its menu.

The deli/bistro is co-owned by Daniel Hardman and Rob Chasteauneuf.

Sir John was full of praise for the pair’s work.

“Rob and Dan reported a good build-up of customers for their new business, with people enjoying their dishes, the atmosphere and service they offer,” he said.

“Many have opted to give it a try as an interesting addition to the range of eats and drinks now available throughout Wokingham town centre.

“I was pleased to meet the team and welcome a new independent business to Peach Place.”

Mr Hardman and Mr Chasteauneuf have an extensive background of working in Michelin starred-kitchens and their ingredient-led menu is forever evolving.

“Hamlet’s inclusive menu ensures our restaurant provides food for everyone to enjoy,” the paid said.

“We are delighted to have our local MP John Redwood’s interest.

“We look forward to welcoming visitors to our restaurant and bistro from Wokingham, Bracknell, Reading and all the surrounding area.”