Sir John Redwood takes action over noisy crossing in Wokingham

BACK in the 1980s, it was the InterCity 125 that caught people’s attention, but for Wokingham residents it’s noise from 123 trains that is causing them to rise up.

They live close to Smiths Level Crossing off Gipsy Lane, and say that the warning hooters sounded by drivers as their trains go past is very disruptive.

Earlier this month, Wokingham MP Sir John Redwood met a group of affected residents who told him that not only was the noise causing grief, but there were bright traffic style lights and spoken warnings when more than one train is involved.

“Safety is rightly the priority,” Sir John said afterwards. “I queried again the high-speed limit of 70mph given that this is a bend in the track close to the merger of the Waterloo and North

Downs lines and close to Wokingham station to the west.

“Network Rail confirmed that, in practice, a train is likely to be travelling at half the speed limit on the bend to be safe, especially in wet and slippery conditions.

“The speed rating of the track affects the style of warnings needed.

“Two of the local residents put their case well to Network Rail, who have promised to go away and see if they can work up proposals to keep the four authorised users safe but tackle the intrusive noise.

“The lights also need adjusting to reduce glare into homes while still be clearly visible to users on the ground near the crossing.”

He promised: “I will follow up to see what solution is proposed.”

A Network Rail spokes-person said: “Network Rail staff recently met Sir John Redwood MP and residents to discuss the ongoing issue of the noise from the train horns and the glare from the lights on Smiths level crossing in Wokingham.

“Following the meeting we’re considering the possible solutions, and have a follow-up meeting planned for later in the month.

“We will continue to work to balance the impact of noise from these alarms and the glare from the crossing lights with requirements to make the crossing as safe as possible for the public.”