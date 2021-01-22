Wokingham.Today

Sir John Redwood the mind reader: praise for Wokingham MP in House of Commons

by Phil Creighton0
Sir John Redwood
Sir John Redwood

SIR JOHN REDWOOD is a mind reader.

The Wokingham MP, cricketer, investment analyst and ambassador of the Variety Club of Great Britain, had added a new string to his bow.

At least according to the leader of House of Commons, Jacob Rees Mogg.

Sir John was in the House of Commons on Thursday, January 21, calling on the Government to make more use of its new status as an independent country following Brexit.

He asked: “Will the Government urgently make time available for the VAT cuts, the new enterprise zones, the freeports, the policies to increase our fishing fleet, the policies to boost our domestic food production and the so many other good ideas that Ministers should be queuing up to put through our House?”

Responding, Mr Rees-Mogg said: “(Sir John) is not only right, but he reads my mind.”

He added that Brexit meant there were ‘great opportunities’ for the country.

These included financial services regulation, changes to clinical and regulatory regimes, a fresh look at gene editing, freeports and public procurement.

“We are really taking back control and seeking the advantages, but I hope that my right honourable friend will join in this enterprise and send a list of all his good ideas to every minister so that we know there are more ideas bubbling away,” he concluded.

Editor of The Wokingham Paper, and has worked in local journalism for more than 20 years including the Wokingham Times, Bracknell Standard and Reading Evening Post. He's also written for computer magazines, The Baptist Times and, to his delight and probably not yours, interviewed several Doctor Whos.

