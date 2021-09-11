Sir John Redwood visits Winnersh and praises work on new relief road

THE NEW WINNERSH relief road is already seeing positive outcomes as Wokingham MP John Redwood paid a visit earlier this month.

He joined with Cllr Pauline Jorgensen, executive member for Highways, to see the road and to look ahead at improvements across the WInnersh crossroads.

And resident Stuart Sharp also joined the group.

After asking the government for a congestion-busting fund, Mr Redwood was pleased when Wokingham Borough received money for improved traffic lights and sensors.

The new Winnersh bypass is improving traffic flow across the crossroads.

And this has also meant less noise for residents living on Reading Road.

Over time it will link with the new road to run north of Wokingham, reducing traffic on the A329 into the town.

VISIT: from left: Resident Stuart Sharp with Wokingham MP Sir John Redwood and Highways executive, Cllr Pauline Jorgensen

Mr Redwood thanked Cllr Jorgensen and her team for delivering a bypass for Winnersh.

“I wish her well in securing improvements to the Winnersh crossroads junction with its reduced flows through improved traffic management,” he said.

“I also look forward to improvements on other major junctions on our local A road network.

“I have successfully pressed the government to provide additional money for local strategic road networks to make it easier for people driving to work, school and the shops, and to reduce flows and dangers on other local roads.”