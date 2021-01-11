Sir John sets out benefits of Brexit after accusing BBC of failing to inform its viewers

BREXIT has many benefits and Sir John Redwood says that the BBC is “failing to inform their viewers and listeners” of them.

In a new blog post today, the Wokingham MP outlines some of the wins he feels the country will have now that we have left the European Union and the single market.

These include controlling taxes. “I want to see the back of the taxes on green products,” he writes.

He also cites farming as an area where new controls can be placed, including banning live exports of animals, and raising welfare standards.

“We can now offer grants and loans to promote more British food to high standards. cutting the food miles,” he adds.

Sir John also calls for more support to the fishing fleets, including an expanded capacity and more food processing companies to help the industry.

He also argues that there will be benefits with trade policy: “We can now hope to join the mighty Trans Pacific partnership of large and growing economies and move through that to a US trade treaty, denied to us during 48 years in the EU”.

There would also be opportunties to rebuild manufacturing, controlling Freeports and Enterprise Zones.

Sir John also thinks: “We can as a nation resume our rightful place on world bodies, with our own vote and voice to be a force for the good, for peace, prosperity and democracy.”