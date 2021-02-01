Siren Craft Brew: An evening for you that incorporates two of our favourite things.

Lockdown’s going nowhere, and that means we’re all indoors for Valentine’s Day this year. Just because we can’t go out to our favourite bars and restaurants, it doesn’t mean we can’t have a great weekend staying in at home. So, we’ve put together an evening for you that incorporates two of our favourite things – Beer & Cheese.

Working with one of Reading’s premier cheese vendors, The Grumpy Goat, our team have curated 4 incredible pairings for you to enjoy. Not only that, on Saturday 13th we’ll have a live tasting, where we talk through each pairing adding an interactive element to the pairings.

Recently, we did our first ever ‘digital’ cheese pairing, which was followed by some incredible feedback. On that occasion, we worked with the Stilton Cheese Makers Association, and each pairing went down a storm. This time around we once again we have an exciting dairy line up.

We’re starting the Valentine’s proceedings pairing our flagship Breakfast Stout with one of the country’s most loved blue cheeses – Barkham Blue. Some might question pairing a blue cheese with a stout, but despite both elements being multiple award-winning, it’s the taste that counts. This pairing truly surprised during our taste tests, with a unanimous decision that the stout helped the cheese and vice versa.

Aside from that, we’ll have a Pecorino, a Wensleydale and a soft cheese. We’re going to keep the exact details of those ones a secret, but trust us – it’s going to be good! We’ll also make sure we’re generous with the portions, there’ll be more than enough for two.

Beer wise, once again we’re introducing some different, and possibly adventurous for some, delicious brews. We’ll also be pairing with Scattered Light, which is a 10% Three Wood Barley Wine. This might not be what you’re expecting, when you hear the term Barley Wine. It’s a delightfully thick beer, with plenty of brown sugar notes and vanilla tannins. We can’t wait to pair it with cheese!

We’ll also have Moonlight Beams, an Imperial Lager, and Scene Stealer, one of our ever-popular California IPAs.

Head through to the website for more info, but needless to say, this will be an awesome stay-at-home treat; the perfect date night in for you and your loved one.

sirencraftbrew.com/valentines