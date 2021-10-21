Siren Craft Brew: Announce the first Siren pub

It is with great pride and excitement that we can announce the first Siren pub – the George & Dragon in Swallowfield!

It’s no secret that we’ve always liked the idea of extending our Tap Yard offering into pubs and bars, but have always stuck doggedly to our message that it would only ever be when the timing was right, the place was right and we could do the new venue and ourselves justice.

It’s fair to say there’s a love of pubs among the Siren team. Although the bright lights of city centre locations and the idea of taking the brewery Tap Yard to some of our favourite places to drink beer are still very much in our thoughts, this is something a little bit different.

The George & Dragon (or the G&D – as we have affectionately come to know it) is a beautiful country pub that has built a reputation over many years for its exceptional cooking, generous hospitality and atmospheric character. In the winter it’s cosy and comforting with open fires and hearty meals, while in the summer it’s perfect for beer garden pints and countryside walks.

The pub itself dates back to the 17th Century and is a Grade 2 listed building. It has served many purposes over the years – being a coach house around the turn of the 20th Century, before becoming a pub.

Over the past couple of months, we’ve gradually begun to help where we can, introducing our beers to thirsty locals. We’re indebted to the existing team at the pub, led by Rachel, who has agreed to stay on and join us as part of this new adventure for the brewery. At some point, we envisage a gentle refurbishment, but right now, it’s the perfect place to enjoy a pint of Siren beer with some delicious food.

Our Memento Best Bitter seems incredibly appropriate, but you’ll also find favourites like Soundwave, Pastel Pils and various specials fresh from the cold store just a few miles away. Its offering and opening times make it the perfect complement to our brewery tap.

For more on the George & Dragon, you can head to the siren blog and/or the brand new George & Dragon website, both listed below. Don’t forget to follow us on Instagram and Facebook on @GeorgeDraonRG7.

We’re not far from Wokingham, and just round the corner from the Tap Yard so we hope to see you here soon!

Siren Blog – sirencraftbrew.com/pub

George & Dragon – georgedragonpub.com