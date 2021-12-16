Siren Craft Brew: As it’s our last column before Christmas

As it’s our last column before Christmas, let us take this opportunity to wish everyone a very happy Christmas. Whatever you celebrate or believe, the holiday season is one for coming together and being thankful. After the last couple of years, we’re all so enormously grateful for the local support we receive, and to still be here as a community hub for people to come together and enjoy a beer.

With that in mind, check out the bottom of this column for a little thank you from us.

In the meantime, we wanted to let you know what’s on at both the Siren Tap Yard and our pub in Swallowfield, the George & Dragon.

The George & Dragon

We’ll be open at the pub for as much as possible over the Christmas period, operating mostly to our normal schedule, which can be found on our Facebook or Instagram pages (@GeorgeDragonRG7), Google Maps listing or new website, listed below.

The only days we’ll be closed are Christmas Day, Boxing Day, Monday 27th and New Years Day… If it’s not one of those days, then come down to see us! We’ve currently got a special Christmas menu, as well as an updated à la carte menu and some incredible new wines.

Visit georgedragonpub.com to find out more.

The Tap Yard

It’s all go at the Tap Yard as we ramp up for Christmas. We’ve got some awesome gift ideas for those who are out of ideas or left it too late. We have a brand new selection of growlers (for take home, brewery-fresh keg beer!) available, including ‘MUM’S BEER’ and ‘DAD’S BEER’ versions, seen below. To celebrate our new coffee setup, we’ve also got coffee bags from Climpson & Sons, Hard Lines and local heroes, Anonymous. There’s also chocolate, t-shirts, books and of course, gift packs of beers!

Whilst you’re on-site, you can enjoy some Mulled Cider at the moment as well, trust us – it’s delicious!

For our full Christmas opening hours, check the website – sirencraftbrew.com/tapyard

Lastly – our Christmas thank you to you. Before our Christmas delivery cut off of 20th December, use code THANKYOULOCALS online for 15% when collecting, or, cut out and bring in this article for a free half Lumina at the Tap Yard.

Cheers, and Merry Christmas!