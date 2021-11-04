Siren Craft Brew: Brewery Tours are back!

It’s been a long time coming, but we’re delighted to announce that finally… Brewery Tours are back!

When we went into lockdown 1 in 2020, it was with a heavy heart that we had to not just pause but cancel all future brewery tours. Welcoming people into the brewery for a look around, helping them to learn about the craft beer processes and have a great day out has always been one of our highlights. We love finishing tours in our Tap Yard. Once someone has seen how we work, it’s great to see them enjoy a beer that bit more.

For our Events Manager, Matt, it was one of his first jobs here to have to reach out to everyone with a booking or a voucher to tell them the frustrating news. I don’t think anyone is more delighted than him to be starting up again, virtual tastings in the barrel store just aren’t quite the same!

So, why has it taken so long – after all, we’ve been out of lockdown for some time?

Well, quite simply we’ve just had to be very careful. We’re an independent business with a small team. We could not risk any halt in production. Mask wearing has been compulsory in the brewery throughout, as well as rigorous cleaning routines – even more so than normal.

We’ve worked hard to find the best way to get started again in a way that we can still offer the best experience, whilst making sure best practices are followed, maintaining a level of responsibility both for Siren staff, and visitors. We’re incredibly humbled by everyone’s patience and support throughout.

What can be expected from a brewery tour?

The process starts online, where you can buy either a voucher or book a place on a tour. When you’re on-site, head to our Tap Yard and check in with us – feel free to grab a beer whilst you wait! The tour lasts around 90 minutes, with backstage access to the brewery whilst learning all about our story and how we make beer from recipe to glass. We’ll finish off back at the Tap Yard where you’ll get to try some brewery fresh flagship beers, direct from the source.

Whether or not you’re coming down for a brewery tour, or just for a beer with friends, we look forward to welcoming you in soon!

Find out more at sirencraftbrew.com/tours