Siren Craft Brew: Down At The Tap Yard – Saturday 7th August

It feels like a decade ago that we were able to invite beer lovers down to the Tap Yard for a big event, with street food, music and lots of great beer.

In fact, it has been a little under 2 years (Project Barista 2019) since we did just that. It’s something we’ve really missed, seeing people dancing, singing, enjoying a lovely IPA while inhaling a perfect pizza or delicious dessert with a glass of Broken Dream.

With that in mind, we’re super excited to announce the return of Down At The Tap Yard, a mini-festival designed to get a feel for what Down At The Abbey Festival is all about, which Siren Craft Brew are very excited to be at again for 2021.

The Down At The Tap Yard lineup includes Oxford-based electronica outfit Tiger Mendoza, folk duo Tomorrow Bird, Ex-Morning Runner’s frontman Matthew Greener and local legend Hatty Taylor. That, alongside some amazing Street Food from Fat Tabby, Demaine Artisan, and Unholy Donuts, and a line-up of award-winning, brewery-fresh beer, you’re all in for a real treat!

Tables will be available from 12pm, with music from 2 pm to 6 pm, and the party going on until 10 pm. Tickets are free, and can be booked via Eventbrite, or by calling Siren themselves.

We can’t wait to see you there!