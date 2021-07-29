Wokingham.Today

Siren Craft Brew: Down At The Tap Yard – Saturday 7th August

by Advertising Feature0

It feels like a decade ago that we were able to invite beer lovers down to the Tap Yard for a big event, with street food, music and lots of great beer.

In fact, it has been a little under 2 years (Project Barista 2019) since we did just that. It’s something we’ve really missed, seeing people dancing, singing, enjoying a lovely IPA while inhaling a perfect pizza or delicious dessert with a glass of Broken Dream.

With that in mind, we’re super excited to announce the return of Down At The Tap Yard, a mini-festival designed to get a feel for what Down At The Abbey Festival is all about, which Siren Craft Brew are very excited to be at again for 2021.

The Down At The Tap Yard lineup includes Oxford-based electronica outfit Tiger Mendoza, folk duo Tomorrow Bird, Ex-Morning Runner’s frontman Matthew Greener and local legend Hatty Taylor. That, alongside some amazing Street Food from Fat Tabby, Demaine Artisan, and Unholy Donuts, and a line-up of award-winning, brewery-fresh beer, you’re all in for a real treat!

Tables will be available from 12pm, with music from 2 pm to 6 pm, and the party going on until 10 pm. Tickets are free, and can be booked via Eventbrite, or by calling Siren themselves. 

We can’t wait to see you there!

Related posts

READERS’ POETRY: Three of a Kind…

Guest contributor

Adapt Chiro: You know that our brain is hardwired for one thing – Survival

Advertising Feature

Herrington Carmichael: Can a Stepchild contest a Will or Inheritance?

Advertising Feature
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
open

Wokingham Today – which is a Social Enterprise  provides Wokingham Borough with free, independent news coverage.

If you are able, please support our work.

Click Here to Support Wokingham.Today
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x

Cookies

This site uses cookies: Find out more.