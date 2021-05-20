Siren Craft Brew: Father’s Day Mega Bundle

Over the last year, it’s become more important than ever to show our friends, families and loved ones just how important they are to us. Back in March, we celebrated Mother’s Day with a fantastic mixed case offer and live tasting. Siren hosts, Matt & Jess, were joined on the chat by the mums, who kept joinees entertained by telling stories about Matt & Jess.

With Father’s day on the horizon, once again we wanted to have a special offering to show our love. So whoever’s day you want to make this year, we hope you’ll enjoy the creative ideas we’ve put together to suit all tastes and price points.

This all starts at just £20 for an awesome, and unique, personalisable growler.

Our stainless steel one or two-litre growlers have been an incredibly popular aspect not only of our Tap Yard in Finchampstead, but also across the UK from our webshop or selected trade partners.

Allowing their owners to take keg craft beer home, they keep beer sealed fresh and chilled; a great option for a weekend barbecue or something! We individually etch each growler, and these ones come with a special “DAD’S BEER” logo and your own personalised message.

This is a really unique gift that we hope you’ll love.

We have three different mixed cases available. The base level should already have your excitement piqued with 10 beers, some great snacks and one of our brand new Lumina pint glasses. We build from there up to our Mega Bundle, including 18 beers, pint glass, can cooler, loads of snacks, Father’s Day fudge from local fudge producer “Victoria’s Sponge and more…” and of course, the personalised growler.

Head to sirencraftbrew.com/fathersday to check it all out.

Of course, before then, the big news is that lockdown has eased again and we can now head inside the pub. That means that our Tap Yard expansion plans now come into play! We can’t wait to see you all down here – we’re keeping the seating arrangements outside, but we can now have tables inside the bar and our brand new shipping containers with tables and heaters.

This weekend we’ve got Demaine Artisan and Fat Tabby Catering providing the street food, tables can be booked at the link below, but we have plenty of walk-in space available as well. Stay safe and don’t forget to support independents!

To find out more visit: sirencraftbrew.com/tapyard.