Siren Craft Brew: Happy Christmas with us!

Happy Christmas to all of you!

Firstly, a huge huge thank you to those of you who have read our columns over the last year and for those who have shopped online or come to the Tap Yard. It’s been a pretty crazy year and a battle all over. Thank you for your continued support, it means everything to us.

Now… If you’re anything like us, you’ll have left your Christmas shopping to the last minute. Fear not, we’re here to make sure you’re sorted!

Berkshire may have moved into Tier 3, but the Tap Yard remains open as a bottleshop. You can choose from a wide range of brewery-fresh beer from the well-stocked fridges, or get a growler fill to drink at home.

Check out the voucher below for a free can of Lumina if you come in!

The Tap Yard is open the following hours:

If you can’t get out and need last-minute gifts, don’t forget that we now sell eVouchers on the webstore – simply put in how much you want it to be for and when it should send and we’ll do the rest! Christmas sorted.

For now, stay safe, stay well and have the best Christmas you possibly can. Don’t forget to come down to the Tap Yard for your free beer and to get your fridge filled with brewery-fresh beer.

Cheers!