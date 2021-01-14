Siren Craft Brew: Happy New Year everyone!

We’re really missing restaurants. There’s something truly lovely about heading down to a local eating spot, whether it’s a fancy meal out to celebrate or just catching up with friends. With that in mind, we got in touch with our friends at Makan Malaysia to come up with a meal kit so you can recreate a night out in the comfort of your own home.

If you’ve not heard of Makan Malaysia before, get ready to find a new favourite! The company was started by two lifelong best friends Kat & Sue. The duo grew up in Malaysia, but have been Berkshire residents for a long time. Having worked other less satisfying jobs, they set upon the task of introducing Malaysian cuisine to the UK.

Only a few years later, they are a staple of the local food scene. Having started out providing street food at events, pop-ups and our very own Siren Tap Yard, they now have their own kitchen and deliver fresh meal kits nationwide.

They’ve put together one Vegan kit and one with meat, which we’ve paired with two 4.2% Session IPA, Lumina and two 3.6% Session Pale Ale, Yu Lu. Each kit has two beautiful curries, coconut rice for two and four fritters. Head to the website to see the full details and place an order. Food will be cooked fresh, and ready for collection on the 21st, 22nd or 23rd January, which is then simply reheated at home.

sirencraftbrew.com/makan

Whilst you’re on the website, check out the Tap Yard 3rd Birthday Box! That’s right, our bar and bottleshop is now three years old! We’d love nothing more than to open the doors and party with all our local friends but of course, that’s sadly not possible. Instead, join the fun with this great little mixed case. It includes access to our exclusive online virtual party on Saturday 23rd!

Last but not least – we’re turning lockdown on its head and making sure we can all make the best of a bad situation. Introducing – The Lockdown Calendar. Whether you open door 1 first, or door 24, or even door 11, that’s up to you. Join us in counting down to (hopefully!) better days. There’s 24 unique beers, 15 new additions not seen in our incredibly popular Christmas Advent calendar.

So come Celebrate Lockdown with Siren and pre-order your box now!

Go to: sirencraftbrew.com/lockdown