Siren Craft Brew: Here we go again…

Here we go again, lockdown 2 is in full swing and everything changes again! We’ve been working really hard over the last weeks and months to make the Tap Yard a safe and comfortable place to come and enjoy great craft beer. In fact, on the day of the new lockdown starting, we took delivery of two new shipping containers. In time, we’ll be turning these into a new outdoor but weatherproof seating area – watch this space!

For now though, the Tap Yard is reverting back to a Bottleshop, in line with government guidelines. We want to make sure that we can carry on offering a brilliant service, but at the same time keeping you, our customers, and all our staff safe (and fully stocked with beer!).

As of right now, our website is fully stocked with a great range of our flagship, special releases and barrel-aged beers. You can order for a next day delivery, which is free if you spend £60.

You can also order online and choose the free click and collect option. The Tap Yard is open 6 days a week, Monday to Saturday from midday till 6pm, with a later 8pm closing on Fridays. You won’t be able to consume any beer on-site, but you can buy cans straight out the fridge or get growlers filled with brewery fresh keg beer to enjoy at home.

We’re also releasing a small amount of Minikegs every Monday, which will be ready for delivery or collection before the weekend.

It goes without saying that we sincerely appreciate all the support you’ve shown so far in 2020, and we hope to see you down at the Tap Yard for the duration of November.

Moving on from pandemics and lockdowns, it’s almost time for our annual Caribbean Chocolate Cake release! This is a line up of 4 indulgent stouts, that always sell out super fast and have a cult status within the uk beer scene. Check out the

sirencraftbrew.com/ccc to find out more about this year’s line up. We’ll tell you more about them in the next What’s Brewing!

Stay safe, stay home and drink good beer.