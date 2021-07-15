Siren Craft Brew: Introducing our brand new Pizza Kitchen

As we draw towards the July 19th marker for the end of covid-19 government restrictions, we’re all still very much feeling the effects of the pandemic. Unfortunately, our food vendors for this weekend at the Tap Yard have informed us that they have tested positive, and thus have to pull out.

As always over the last year, we’ve kept our heads up, rolled with the punches and found opportunity in adversity. This weekend is no different, and so introducing our brand new Pizza Kitchen, albeit slightly earlier than we’d planned!

Pre-pandemic, we had a fairly simple pizza offering in the Tap Yard, which always left us thinking that we could do a much better job.. End product is everything for us, and we want the best. Over the last few months, the “Sipping Containers” aren’t the only new addition here. Our pizza cabin had a refit, with a brand new stone-baked pizza oven.

In charge of the output is our new chef, Amberleigh, who has crafted an incredible pizza menu, with a variety of options to suit everyone. We’d planned to soft launch over the next few weeks, but the weather is going to be nothing short of spectacular this weekend, and so what better time to hit the big go button?

With bright sunshine and highs of 26 degrees, it will indeed be a scorcher. As always, the Tap Yard has plenty of seating available for pre-bookings and walk-in space. Last week, we released a 5% Fruited Sour, Check The Lime, which is a perfect summer beer.

This week, we have two beers launching to celebrate the British & Irish Lions tour of South Africa. Granadilla is a 4.8% Fruity Pale Ale brewed in collaboration with Aegir Project, from South Africa. One in, All in is a 6.5% Red IPA brewed with Fyne Ales (Scotland), The White Hag (Ireland) and Lines Brew Co (Wales). Both are available this weekend.

We hope everyone is staying safe and managing to put the disappointment from Sunday night behind them. Come and kick the summer off with us this weekend… Pizza, pints and perfect sunshine, does it get better?