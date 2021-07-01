Siren Craft Brew: Introducing… SPORTSBALL

At the time of writing, our collective nerves are starting to jangle. At the time of reading, you’ll know England’s fate in the Euros… Whether or not you’re a football fan, rugby fan, tennis fan, or sports fan at all, there’s no denying that 2021 has turned into a true Summer of Sport.

As mentioned, we’re deep into the Euros, Wimbledon has just kicked off and we’ve got the Lions rugby tour to come… Not to mention the Olympics in the second half of the year!

We’re definitely sports fans at Siren, and we wanted to introduce you to one of our latest beers, specially produced to celebrate and pair with all this awesome sporting activity.

Introducing… SPORTSBALL.

Sportsball is a 4.5% Kölsch Style Ale. What’s a Kölsch Style Ale, I hear you ask right off the bat. Put simply, it’s a style similar to a lager. The difference is that Lager is bottom-fermented and conditioned at cooler temperatures. Kölsch is fermented top-fermented, and then conditioned cold. The term Kölsch, however, like Champagne or a Melton Mowbray Pork Pie, is protected. This means that if you’re brewing the style outside of Cologne, Germany, you can’t call it a Kölsch.

Sportsball uses a traditional Kölsch yeast, instead of our regular house yeast. You may not know this, but different yeasts can produce widely different flavour profiles in beers. The Kölsch yeast accentuates the delicately bitter hops, with pleasing foam banana esters

(aroma) and pleasing floral notes. Overall, this is a crisp, refreshing and super drinkable beer that pairs perfectly with TV Sports!

Alongside this beer, we’re serving up a team of suitable mixed cases. Firstly, we’ve got the Euros case, and a Euros refill case for when you need to sub some new beers in. Everyone that grabs one of these boxes gets emailed a bonus every time England win – hopefully that’s still going!

We’ve also got the TV Sports mixed case and our Wimbledon case for tennis fans. Check out the full range at sirencraftbrew.com/summerofsports

For now, get the fridge loaded, turn up the volume and enjoy the absolute feast of sports we have to binge on this summer.