Siren Craft Brew is turning EIGHT years old! That’s right, it was all the way back in 2013 when the first brew went into tank, and after the last year, we’ve all had we’re looking to celebrate in style. Of course, normally we’d be inviting everyone down to the Tap Yard for a big blow out party. With it still not safe to do so, we’re recreating the Beer Festival online.

Some time ago now, we sat down and brainstormed everything we love about beer festivals, and worked out a way that we can emulate that experience. We released it all came down to being with your friends, learning about beer processes, food and of course… drinking great beer!

The Grateful Eight Anniversary Festival – Bank Holiday Friday, April 2nd.

With that in mind, we teamed up with the popular Craft Beer Channel to provide 3 consecutive live streams providing a host of panel talks, beer tastings and even an interactive brewery tour. Not only that, we’ve got the Original Patty Men providing a cook-a-long burger kit, with a live demonstration. If meat’s not your thing, then local legends

Makan Malaysia have you covered with a brilliant cook at home curry kit.

To access the festival, you’ll need to get hold of one of our Festival Mixed Cases, available from the link below. Each box comes loaded with 10 beers, snacks and some festival exclusive Siren memorabilia. Obviously, the beers are the most important part, and it’s a great line up.

There’s 3 anniversary special beers – Maiden 20, Bones of a Sailor and The Grateful Eight.

Maiden 20 is our annual anniversary barley wine. It was the first beer ever brewed at Siren, and has been lovingly barrel-aged since, with fresh brews topping the barrels up at the start of each year. This year’s blend is made up from some ‘fresh’ Maiden, with barrel-aged variants from Bourbon, Red Wine, Tequila, Rum and Banyuls barrels. If you’ve never tried Maiden, expect to have your mind blown by the depths in flavour and personality running through this incredible homage to brewing, wood and time itself.

Bones of a Sailor is a returning brew – one of our favourite beers, and names, we’ve ever done – what better time to bring it back? It’s a 9% Imperial Porter, rich with roasty flavours, banana notes from the yeast and dark chocolate and coffee overtones.

Last but by no means least is 8% Double IPA – The Grateful Eight. This beer was voted for by over 1200 people, who all have their names printed on the label! It’s a vibrant, juicy and tropical DIPA rich in hop goodness and fruity vibes. You’re going to love it!

Head to the website to see the rest of the lineup, including lagers, massive mango sours and nitro stouts. We’re excited… we’re super excited… who’s joining us?

Join the fun here: sirencraftbrew.com/gratefuleight