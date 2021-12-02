Siren Craft Brew: It’s a time for giving and saying thanks to those we care about.

It’s that time of year again where we get together and enjoy each other’s company, ideally over a good beer! It’s a time for giving and saying thanks to those we care about.

Christmas shopping can be a bit stressful, so we’re here to make it as easy as possible for you with this year’s Christmas craft beer gift guide. Just like there’s a beer for everyone, there’s also a gift for everyone… so here we go!

MIXED CASES – If you’re looking for mixed cases, we have a great blog on the website detailing all of our carefully crafted Christmas boxes. New for this year, we also have some awesome Gift packs! See more at sirencraftbrew.com/blog

FOR SECRET SANTA – Our cheeky little Secret Santa mixed case is the perfect option for seasoned beer lovers, or the awkward-to-buy-fors. It’s £10, contains 4 gorgeous (and enjoyable by anyone) beers, a tasting glass and some snacks. There’s something for everyone, and it’s bound to score you some good office karma points – who doesn’t like getting free beer?

FOR THE COMMUTER – For the person on the go, check out our awesome travel coffee mugs. As part of this year’s Project Barista celebrations, we went one step further than just a tasting glass, with a beautiful enamel mug and this lovely sleek black double-walled insulated travel cup.

GROWLERS – When you get a new 1 or 2 litre growler from us, not only do you get 50% off your first fill, we even have a growler fill loyalty scheme for future savings. Brewery fresh craft beer to take home! Our growlers are individually laser etched, and help to keep beer cold and fresh.

FOR THE LAST MINUTE PANIC – And lastly… if you’ve left it too late, or just want a handy easy option then we’ve got a variety of gift vouchers available. Whether it’s Tap Yard or webshop credit, or a voucher for one of our new and improved brewery tours – it’s the perfect last-minute option.

We also have some new merch incoming, so keep an eye out for some new beanie hats in the next couple of weeks, and check out the website for much more in terms of things for your home bar, glassware, books, t-shirts and of course… brilliant beer!

Happy shopping – sirencraftbrew.com for more.