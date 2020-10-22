Siren Craft Brew: It’s that time of year when everything starts to get a little spooky.

It’s that time of year when everything starts to get a little spooky. The pumpkins are being carved, spider webs hang everywhere and ghosts from the past reappear. Well, this week at Siren we have some scarily good beers available, with not one but two rebrews.

First up is the return of a cult favourite, a beer we get asked about a lot… MAVKA. Mavka began life when VARVAR Brewing came to visit all the way from Ukraine, back when such things were possible. We started with an idea to combine our own flagship Breakfast Stout,

Broken Dream, with a coconut porter they brew called Caribbean Dream. This swiftly grew into its own animal, and a legend was born.

This iteration of Mavka is an 11.4% Imperial Stout, once again made with coconut and coffee and bags of chocolate malts. The result is a big, thick and completely luxurious beast that could just become your new favourite beer.

Our 2nd release was originally a cask only special. This year, we’ve canned it and given it the NITRO treatment. If you missed our previous articles on Nitro, it’s when we use liquid nitrogen instead of standard carbonation. This greats a smooth, creamy beer.

You can read more about the process here: sirencraftbrew.com/nitro

HERE’S JOHNNY is a 5.5% Red IPA combining 7 different malts with a trio of hops to create a deep red beer with a beautiful biscuit base, a smooth mouthfeel from the aforementioned nitro dosing, and a fresh, vibrant hoppy finish.

Both beers launch on Friday 23rd October and will be available on the Siren webshop and from the Tap Yard. We’re now open 12 – 8 on Wednesday & Thursday and 12 – 9.30 on Fridays & Saturdays, with indoor seating in the Warehouse Garden from 3pm on Fridays.

If you’re looking for a Halloween treat (or maybe a trick), then look no further than our FRIGHT SIDE box. A devilish twist on our popular ‘Bright Side’ mixed cases, this box is full of beers, snacks and some spooky surprises.

Joining our 2 new releases are a host of other beers, glassware, sweets and snacks. It’s everything you need for the perfect Halloween night in.

Head to sirencraftbrew.com/frightside to grab yours!