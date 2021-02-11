Siren Craft Brew: Next month we turn 8 years old!

Excitement is building here at chez Siren, as next month we turn 8 years old! It’s hard to believe that just 8 years ago, Darron first took the step towards opening a brewery, with brave plans for expansion and even braver plans to put his first brew into barrels. Not many business’ first actions are to make something that won’t be seen for a year!

Forward-thinking, and maybe outlandish ideas have always been the way here at Siren, and our 8th birthday plans are no different. This year, we’re getting everyone involved, and that means you!

Of course, it’s all about beer, so brewing a beer (or two) to celebrate the occasion is natural. But this time, we wanted a way to involve, and thank, those who have continually supported us – especially over a very difficult last 12 months for the industry. With that in mind, we’re asking you to vote on the beer style (including the hops and adjuncts) you’d like us to brew.

We’re asking for your name suggestion as well – If yours gets used for this or any subsequent brew, you’ll be sent a complimentary 2 cases of said beer.

Once the beer is brewed, we’ll be printing every person’s name on a can! Your name on a can of beer that you helped decide on… we think that’s pretty cool!

Not only that, you’ll be entered into a fantastic prize draw to win loads of great anniversary related beer prizes. Our last prize draw winner won a brand new fridge, full of beer – not bad!

Come and answer the questions and enter the prize draw here: sirencraftbrew.com/anniversary

Before we get to that though, we have a host of amazing new releases. Last week, we released a 6.2% Black IPA in collaboration with our neighbours, Elusive Brewing.

Zombies Ate My Neighbours has all the tropical fruit hop highlights of an IPA, with the gentle underlying roastiness that makes a Black IPA so unique, but so super tasty. We’ll be on a live stream with Elusive and Yakima Chief Hops from 7.30 pm on Friday on Facebook or our YouTube page to talk about it.

This week, we have another incredible Hazy IPA in the form of a 5.5% Rhythm Recipe. We’ve already released some incredible, thick, juicy IPAs this year and this one fits right in. There’s also 5.5% Italian Lager – Pastel Pils. One taste of this crisp and refreshing beer will whisk you away to be sat out in the plaza, sipping away on a cold beer in the Italian sun. Everything we need right now!

Check the new beers out at sirencraftbrew.com