Siren Craft Brew: Our Tap Yard back open for drinking on-site on Fridays

This morning, as I caught up with all the social media messages from over the long weekend, I found a message from a Wokingham resident that got my attention. They told me how they’d enjoyed Brewdog’s beers, but a friend had recommended Siren, and they now wanted to find out a bit more about us.

It struck me that this was a fan of good beer, using Brewdog as an entry point as is the case with many of us, who wasn’t aware they had one of the Ratebeer.com world’s top 100 craft breweries right on their doorstep.

So, with our Tap Yard back open for drinking on-site on Fridays from 12 – 10 pm, Saturdays (with Street Food) also from 12 – 10 pm and Sunday (with Street Food) from 12 – 6 pm, we want to make sure locals know all the options for getting an award-winning brewery-fresh beer.

You can check out sirencraftbrew.com/tapyard for the latest street food lineups.

Aside from those days for drinking on-site, we’re also open Wednesdays and Thursdays from 12 – 6 as a bottleshop. On those days, you can come down and browse all of our latest releases from the fridge, and get 1 or 2-litre growler fills. Growlers are a sealed container

for you to take cold stored keg beer back home to drink.

We also offer a click and collect service from our webshop, sirencraftbrew.com.

Simply place an order on the website and select the free “Click and Collect” option (overnight nationwide shipping is normally £5.99). Once your beers are ready to collect you’ll receive an email and you can come along and grab your box during the designated times.

As a special bonus for Wokingham.today readers, we’re offering 10% when you click and collect. At the cart, enter the code below to claim your special discount! WOKINGHAM10

This week, we are releasing an awesome Nitro White Stout collaboration with the wonderful

Thornbridge Brewery. With the rich flavours of a traditional stout, highlighted by sweet honey notes and the added bonus of the super creamy nitro element – it’s a beer full of magic.

Give it a go, and we hope to see you here collecting your web order soon!