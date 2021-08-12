Siren Craft Brew: Pizza, we love it!

Pizza! It’s everyone’s favourite food and if you say it’s not, you’re lying. Ok, that may be a little extreme, but it’s undoubtedly one of the world’s most popular foods. It just so happens to be excellent beer food as well. It’s a meal you can have on your own, or it’s a snack to share with others. There are so many elements that pair brilliantly with beer, from the cheese and sauce, to the variety of toppings and even the bread itself.

Pizza, we love it.

During the downtime of the pandemic, we’ve been working hard to improve and re-launch our pizza service. This includes taking on a new full-time chef, who has a long cheffing pedigree and has more recently been training with some amazing pizza chefs.

We have a brand new purpose fitted stone-baked pizza oven, for truly authentic za. For the pies themselves, we’re using a beautiful hand-stretched sourdough base. Each pizza is then lovingly topped with a homemade sauce and a variety of toppings, devised by our in-house chef.

Options range from the basic Margherita; as stunning as it is simple, to delights such as the Chipotle Chicken option, which features a spicy sauce our chef has created.

The brand new Siren Pizza Menu is available now, throughout Tap Yard hours on Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays. You can check out sirencraftbrew.com/tapyard for the latest opening hours, menus and weekend street food information.

Not only that, but we’ll also be on Deliveroo, so you can order beautiful fresh pizza, delivered to your door, along with award-winning local craft beer. Lovely stuff!

Here’s to Pizza!