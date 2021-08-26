Siren Craft Brew: Pomocel…pompellla, pompelmosell… the grapefruit one please.

Today’s article is about our good friend Pompelmocello. The juiciest, most mouth-puckering, zingy, hoppy and least pronounceable grapefruit IPA we could devise.

‘Pomp’ was born in 2015. Hot off the heels of the success of a Sour Lemon IPA called Limoncello, it was designed to be a touch lower alcohol, a little more accessible and packed full of grapefruit. We wanted it to be a grapefruit beer that actually gave you that juicy, mouth-puckering sensation of pink grapefruit.

Although there were some grapefruit IPAs available then, and many more now, we still think it’s out there on its own in the style. With a kettle-soured base, sweet balance in lactose, ever-improving hop bill and juice and zest of grapefruit, it’s deliberately away from the more common IPA + grapefruit extract kind of beer, hopefully, you’ll agree that’s in a good way.

Although it never split the crowd as much as Limoncello, Pomp wasn’t a runaway success immediately. It can still be a bit of a shock to the palate for new drinkers, with its debut appearance on Sunday Brunch being a great example. Tim Lovejoy didn’t like it, but Joel Dommett loved it.

Having built a cult following over the last years, we wanted a Pompelmocellobration to truly give this beer the love. With that, launching this week we have FOUR brand new takes on the classic – Nitro Pompelmocello, DDH Pompelmocello, Pompelmocello Radler and Pombango (Barrel-aged!).

We don’t have the column space to truly describe the magic in these cans, so make sure you check out the link below for more info.

Of course, all this weekend, the beers will be available at the Siren Tap Yard both on keg and in cans in the fridges, as well as from the Siren webshop. We hope you enjoy drinking them as much as we’ve enjoyed creating them!

Come join the pompelmocellobrations – sirencraftbrew.com/pompfest