Siren Craft Brew: Project Barista – Saturday 25th September

We’ve been big fans of using coffee in beer since we started out in 2013. In fact, we used coffee in one of the first beers ever to come through our fledgling brewhouse – Broken Dream. But we felt that coffee porters should be the start of the relationship between coffee and beer, not the end-point, and set out to see where else we could take it. Project Barista was born!

Back for a fourth time after a brief break last year, we couldn’t be more excited to announce that on Saturday 25th September, we’ll be throwing a celebration down at our Tap Yard in Finchampstead. Not only will we have all four of this year’s Project Barista beers showcased for the very first time, an abundance of other beer, great street food, DJ’s and talks from the brewers and roasters themselves on the amazing relationship between coffee and beer.

Of course, the day isn’t just about coffee. Our first ever all-in ticket, available on Eventbrite for just £44, will get you access to all the above, a festival glass and programme, and unlimited samples of the Project Barista beers, along with over 20 different lines of Siren favourites, specials, and some delights that we’ve been saving for a special occasion, just like this. We’ll even be providing transport on the day from Wokingham Station, so there’s no arguments over who is the designated driver!

Entry will be available from 1 pm, until 6 pm, with talks starting from 2 pm and music in between. Our Tap Yard team and a small army of volunteers will be on hand to welcome and host you and looks after you for the day.

We can’t wait to see you there!