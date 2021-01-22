Siren Craft Brew teams up with Malay street food vendor for lockdown meal kit

A FINCHAMPSTEAD brewery has teamed up with a local street food vendor to offer a taste of Malaysia, writes Charlotte King.

This weekend, Siren Craft Brew and Reading-based Makan Malaysia are partnering up to serve craft beers and bold flavours.

Tim Pritchard, from Siren, hopes the meal kit will help people recreate that restaurant night out from the comfort of their own homes.

“We’re missing restaurants,” he said. “There’s something truly lovely about heading down to a local eating spot.

“With that in mind, we got in touch with our friends at Makan Malaysia.”

The street food vendor was launched by lifelong best friends Kat and Sue a few years ago. The duo grew up in Malaysia and then moved to Berkshire.

Over the years, they’ve brought food to pop up events across Wokingham borough and beyond, including at Siren’s Tap Yard.

Now, they have put together a variety of meat and vegan Malaysian dinners which have been paired with Siren’s craft beers.

Mr Pritchard hopes it will encourage people to “pair and experiment” new flavour combinations.

The meals are available for collection from today until Saturday, January 23, and must be ordered online.

Siren Craft Brew is also busy celebrating the Tap Yard’s third birthday this Saturday.

“We’ve love nothing more than to open the doors and party with all our local friends but of course, that’s sadly not possible,” said Mr Pritchard. Instead, residents are invited to attend an online party.

To find out more Siren Craft Brew’s partnership with Makan Malaysia, visit: www.sirencraftbrew.com/browse/c-Gifts-Extras-56/c-Experiences-60

More information on the Tap Yard’s birthday celebration can be found here: www.sirencraftbrew.com/item/507/SirenCraftBrew/Tap-Yard-3rd-Birthday-Box.html