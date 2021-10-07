Siren Craft Brew: Two incredible Craft Beer Advent Calendars

Can you believe that there are Christmas adverts already running on the TV? Whilst it seems pretty soon for that as there’s plenty to get to before then, this is a Christmas themed column. Why? Because we’re being organised, and we want to help you be organised too!

Advent Calendars. We all love them, we all grew up with them. Most of you had a delicious chocolate treat every day, some of you (like me) only had pictures of the nativity. Even so, it’s that level of nostalgic excitement that is why we’re all recreating that as adults. Whether it’s sweet treats, socks, bath bombs, cosmetics or yes, beer, the 24 days of Advent is a time for us all to treat ourselves.

Last year, we created our first ever Craft Beer Advent Calendar and it went down a storm. So much so, that when lockdown hit again in February, we decided to try and bring some of the holiday spirit to the bleak proceedings with our Lockdown Calendar. Now the holidays are rolling back round again, we’re here with not one, but two incredible Craft Beer Advent Calendar options.

First up, is our classic advent calendar. 24 beers, all unique and all bound to please. We’ve stepped it up a gear this year as the calendar actually has 3 beers exclusive to it. They won’t be available anywhere else! There are also two styles that are new for us, so you’re in for some beery treats!

If 24 beers in the month seem too much for you, then our other option is for you. We have our first ever Snackvent Calendar. This one has 15 beers and 9 different snacks, from popcorn to chocolate and much in between. December is the one month where we can all enjoy the odd snack, guilt-free.

To see the range of Calendars, which are now available to pre-order, and of course, all of our latest releases, merch and other news, check out the Siren Craft Brew website – sirencraftbrew.com/advents

Lastly, this weekend at the Tap Yard we have Jonny Garrett down from The Craft Beer Channel as part of his national book tour. He’ll be signing books and giving a Q&A. For a FREE ticket, which includes a sample of our collab beer, head to: bit.ly/JonnyFreeTicket

There’s also plenty of walk-in space, and Funky Pickle will be onsite with their Canadian inspired Poutine and other delicious wares. See you here soon!