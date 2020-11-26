Siren Craft Brew: Virtual Beer Tasting

Whilst the end of lockdown is on the horizon, we still can’t get together quite like we did before. I’m sure, like us, getting together is a big part of your holiday season. So maybe you’re looking for a way to bring the gang together, or maybe some alternatives to the work Christmas Party this year?

We’ve come up with a way to reward teams and entertain clients with a fun, educational, and engaging virtual beer tasting. Best of all, our virtual tastings have been dialled in just in time for the festive period!

With events and meetings across the world coming to a halt in 2020, Christmas parties and gatherings look all but impossible. Here at Siren Craft Brew, we still want people to be able to come together to drink, enjoy and learn about great beer.

Our private Virtual Beer Tastings sessions can be completely tailored to your needs, interests and budget. We’ll make sure our brewery fresh beer, snacks and anything else you might like to include land at the right doorsteps in time for the event. All you have to do is tune in and crack a beer!

So come and learn more about how we can keep the party season alive this year with our Virtual Beer Tastings!

Head to sirencraftbrew.com/beertasting or get in touch with us via social media for more info!