Siren Craft Brew: We asked everyone to get involved in voting for their favourite beer styles.

A couple of weeks ago we told you about our upcoming 8th birthday celebrations and the beer we were due to be brewing especially for it. We asked everyone to get involved in voting for their favourite beer styles, hop choices and even suggest names. As an additional bonus, each person would have their name printed on one of the cans!

Well, a style has been chosen, the beer has a name and brewing is underway. Onto the next step!

As you may have noticed by the fact that we released 70+ unique beers last year, we don’t do things by half. With this bold, innovative and experimental attitude in hand, we’re planning an audacious online beer festival for the April bank holiday weekend. We’ve been working around the clock to try and recreate the beer festival experience, from the comfort (and safety) of your own home.

We’ve joined up with the popular Craft Beer Channel to devise a beer fest full of surprises and a huge list of events and activities. We’ll have 3 or 4 different online stages with panel talks including discussions on recipes, label designs, the barrel store, lively debates and more. There’ll also be interactive live cooking classes, brewery tour and instructional tastings of the anniversary beers.

There’ll also be chat and networking features so that you can come with your mates and have a beer and a catch up with them, as well as chatting with members of the Siren team.

Of course, a beer fest isn’t a beer fest without…. The beer!

This all starts on our website, where you’ll find a beer fest mixed case, which will include a variety of interesting beers (including our annual Anniversary Barrel Aged Barley Wine, Maiden), snacks, festival glassware, a clashfinder (to plan your day) and plenty of other goodies.

Access to the festival will be granted with any order on the Siren Craft Brew website, but to get the most out of it, we suggest pre-ordering the mixed case asap!

We’ll see you there, and we look forward to welcoming you back to the Tap Yard in June!