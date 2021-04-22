Siren Craft Brew: Welcomes you all back at the Tap Yard

It feels like forever ago since the Tap Yard, our hub for brewery fresh Siren beer, was bustling with thirsty craft beer fans all gathered together to enjoy a beer in the company of others.

When we went into the latest lockdown we all knew this was going to be hard for everyone. This was going to last until the country was in a better position. No more localised lock-downs or tiers, and not really knowing when we might come out – but we’re finally seeing some light at the end of the tunnel! Lockdown has eased, and whilst we still all need to remain vigilant and supportive of others, it feels so good to say that the Tap Yard can once again invite you down to drink on-site.

As of Friday 16th of April, we’re super excited to be able to welcome you all back here at the Tap Yard from 12 pm. The weather is brightening up, the evenings are getting longer and we’ll have a regular flow of beautiful beers. Not only that, street food vendors will be returning and we already have Saturdays and Sundays booked up for the months ahead.

For the time being, drinking on-site will only be on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays. We’ll be open as a bottleshop still on Wednesdays and Thursdays, but as there’s a regular flow of lorries, vans and activity during the week outdoor seating is not possible on these days. As soon as we can, we’ll open back up fully with indoor seating, including our brand new shipping containers, which we’ve converted with lighting, heating and bespoke seating.

This weekend we have Street Food from Mac Man on Saturday and Fat Tabby Catering on Sunday.

For more info about visiting and to book a table head to: sirencraftbrew.com/tapyard