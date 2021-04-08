Siren Craft Brew: What a week it’s been!

Phew! What a week it’s been here at Siren, with the culmination of our 8th Anniversary celebrations taking place last Friday in the form of a grand online Beer Festival. We had hundreds joining in up and down the country as we presented 3 stages of live events with help from the Craft Beer Channel and a host of wonderful guests from across the industry.

The feedback has been absolutely incredible, we’ve all been truly blown away and humbled reading the comments. If you missed out and are intrigued, then our Festival mixed case of 10 beers, which includes access to the festival arena, snacks, glass and replays of the live events for another month is still available: sirencraftbrew.com/gratefuleight

One element of the festival was to introduce our very first short story competition. We’re taking the return of our favourite 9% Imperial Porter, Bones of a Sailor, as inspiration – and we hope you do too. Your 750-word short story can go in any direction you choose. Whether laugh out loud funny, tense and turbulent, dark and mysterious or uplifting and emotional, it’s entirely up to you. All we ask is that it takes the ‘bones’ title as a brief and somehow references the greek mythology that inspired the naming of our brewery.

It’s open to anyone worldwide, however, our prizes can only be sent out in the UK.

And speaking of prizes, you won’t be disappointed. We’re working on a treasure trove of Siren goodies and calling in some favours from our friends to put together a bundle well worth your time.

Be bold, be creative, and use your imagination. Good luck!

As of right now, the third of our Granola Coaster series of 6.5% Brown Ales launches this week. Joining the original and Cacao & Orange (pictured) versions is Almond & Coconut. All three beers are a modern homage to a classic brown ale. The Granola aspect brings cinnamon spices and toasty notes to the party, with the different adjuncts providing waves of layered flavours.

Joining the Granola trio is another new beer this week – Flying Lanterns, a delicious 5.8% Red IPA. Embellished with a brand new dark aromatic malt, which compliments our usual blend of hearty grains this beer shines with a red hue, citrusy aromas and orange, peach and tangerine notes to taste.

These beers, and more, are available in the Siren Tap Yard from Friday. Speaking of the Tap Yard, keep an eye on our social media for updates on our re-opening plans!

@SirenCraftBrew / @SirenTapYard