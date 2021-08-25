Siren’s party is a warm-up for Down At The Abbey

HAPPY hour arrived in Finchampstead after a brewery got punters in the party spirit earlier this month.

Siren Craft Brew teamed up with Reading-based gig promoter Heavy Pop, to host an afternoon of live music, DJs, beer and food for Down at the Tap Yard on Saturday, August 7.

The line up featured Tiger Mendoza, folk duo Tomorrow Bird, Ex-Morning Runner’s frontman Matthew Greener and well-known local Hatty Taylor.

With the main event, Down At The Abbey Festival, being held on September 11, organiser Dave Maul has said the Tap Yard was a chance to have a taste of what to expect next month.

Mr Maul said the festival was a “success” with all the tables fully booked.

“It did help that thankfully the thunder and lightning that was forecast didn’t materialise and apart from a couple of showers, the weather was good.

“Everyone enjoyed the event with each act being warmly received and the DJs even had a dancefloor after the live music and we can’t wait to return next year.”