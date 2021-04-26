Sisters save Twyford barbers from closing shop

TWYFORD’s scissor sisters want to help residents get rid of their lockdown locks.

Sisters Sara and Michelle O’Neill recently launched O’Neills Barbers on Church Street,

in a bid to save a much-loved barbers shop during the pandemic.

Formerly known as the Village Barbers, O’Neills offers traditional scissor cuts in a “family-oriented environment”.

And Sara O’Neill said the pair are excited to be open to the public.

“I can’t thank you all enough for your support,” she said. “It’s been hard, but we did it.”

Sara has previously spent time working with children with special needs, and said this inspired her to cater for families with children who may find haircuts a challenging experience.

“We provide a range of sensory toys, alongside social story books, designed around the processes involved in having a hair cut,” she said. “Hopefully, this will make it as comfortable as possible.”

O’Neills is currently operating on an appointment-only basis due to the coronavirus pandemic.

And free tea, coffee, or a cold beer are available for customers.

The barbers is also offering a discount for key workers in the NHS and emergency services, and Sara said this will continue even once covid restrictions are lifted.

To find out more about O’Neills, visit: www.facebook.com/oneillsbarbers