Sit back and relax with this week’s Wokingham Loves Music playlist

AN INNOVATIVE artist who has performed at the Royal Albert Hall has an unusual connection with Wokingham – and it’s here in our playlist.

Curated by Chris Hillman from White Star Records, The Wokingham Love Music soundtrack, features songs from bands and artists with some connection to Wokingham’s music scene, including Steven Wilson.

You can listen to his track and nine great others. all for FREE, via Spotify.

There’s a special page set-up at bit.ly/wokinghamlovesmusic

Steven Wilson – In Floral Green

Steven is an innovative artist who has achieved major worldwide success including sell-out shows at the Royal Albert Hall. His new album The Future Bites will be released in January following recent singles from the album including Eminent Sleaze which had In Floral Green as a bonus track on the CD and 12 in formats. This is the local connection, as In Floral Green is a cover, written by local musician and producer John Mitchell for his Lonely Robot album, The Big Dream – stevenwilsonhq.com

Kepler Ten – Weaver

This dynamic and powerful trio of excellent musicians are signed to Wokingham’s White Star Records and their new album, A New Kind of Sideways has received rave reviews in music magazines around the world. They have just released a new video for this track from the album which was filmed locally and you can read all about it in the feature in this issue. The band performed a great set at last year’s Wokingham Festival – www.keplerten.com

Catfish – Archangel (Live)

One of Wokingham photographer, Andrew Merritt’s choices, Catfish are a quality blues band. This track is taken from their new album Exile: Live in Lockdown – www.catfishbluesband.co.uk

Children of Dub – Om

This trance, chill and dub outfit have recently released Evolution: 1993-2020 which covers their whole history including the albums released on Wokingham’s Magick Eye Records – childrenofdub.com

Kyros – Fear of Fear

An international band with local links, signed to Wokingham based White Star Records, and this is from their new four-track EP, Four of Fear – www.kyrosmusic.com

Astralasia (featuring Eric Bouillette) – Distant Voyage

Eric Bouillette from local band, The Room, joins Marc Swordfish from Astralasia on a track from the new 35 track epic album, The Darkest Voyage – www.astralasia.co.uk

Mark Harrison – What Son House Said

Here’s a London based blues artist who has visited Wokingham previously to perform some great gigs at the Wokingham Music Club (WMC) – www.markharrisonrootsmusic.com

Sarah Jane Morris – On Solid Air

A track suggested by Stan Hetherington who runs WMC. Unfortunately, Sarah Jane’s ‘Songs of John Martyn show was cancelled due to covid – www.sarahjanemorris.co.uk

Focus – Hocus Pocus

This legendary band performed a brilliant WMC show in 2018. They were booked to return again this month but unfortunately yet another casualty of the virus – focustheband.co.uk

Andy Fairweather-Low – Wide Eyed and Legless

Another legend who was due to play at WMC this November with his band The Low Riders and this is one of his biggest hits – andyfairweatherlow.com