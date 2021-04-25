Six Wokingham youngsters rewarded for their artistic flair by Wokingham Borough mayor

Sunni Crocombe’s entry

SIX WOKINGHAM youngsters have been awarded for their artistic flair in a recent competition.

Wokingham borough mayor, Cllr Malcolm Richards, and Home-Start Wokingham District launched a family-themed art contest earlier this year.

Aimed at primary school children across the borough, the contest celebrated Home-Start’s 25th anniversary of supporting local families with young children.

Judged by Cllr Richards and the charity’s chair of trustees, Gareth Heard, six little ones were crowned champions and won their very own arts and crafts hampers last week.

Miya Zhou’s entry

“My congratulations to all children who took part in this fantastic competition and well done to all the winning entries,” said Cllr Richards.

“I hope that the activity brightened up the gloomy lockdown period.”

He said the response to the competition was “terrific” and saw artwork entered from all corners of the borough.

Mr Heard added: “Our participants had good perspective and an eye for detail.

“All works were exceptional and the decision to shortlist our winners was particularly difficult.

Emily Kent’s entry

“I’m delighted that the initiative helped us mark Home-Start’s milestone anniversary and recognise

all the tireless work of our volunteers, who ensure that all families and children have the best possible chances in life.”

Sebastian Rogers’ entry