Wokingham.Today

Six Wokingham youngsters rewarded for their artistic flair by Wokingham Borough mayor

by Charlotte King0
Vasu Gupta Home-Start wokingham
Vasu Gupta's entry
Sunni Crocombe
Sunni Crocombe’s entry

SIX WOKINGHAM youngsters have been awarded for their artistic flair in a recent competition.

Wokingham borough mayor, Cllr Malcolm Richards, and Home-Start Wokingham District launched a family-themed art contest earlier this year.

Aimed at primary school children across the borough, the contest celebrated Home-Start’s 25th anniversary of supporting local families with young children.

Judged by Cllr Richards and the charity’s chair of trustees, Gareth Heard, six little ones were crowned champions and won their very own arts and crafts hampers last week.

Miya Zhou
Miya Zhou’s entry

“My congratulations to all children who took part in this fantastic competition and well done to all the winning entries,” said Cllr Richards.

“I hope that the activity brightened up the gloomy lockdown period.”

He said the response to the competition was “terrific” and saw artwork entered from all corners of the borough.

Mr Heard added: “Our participants had good perspective and an eye for detail.

“All works were exceptional and the decision to shortlist our winners was particularly difficult.

Emily Kent's entry
Emily Kent’s entry

“I’m delighted that the initiative helped us mark Home-Start’s milestone anniversary and recognise
all the tireless work of our volunteers, who ensure that all families and children have the best possible chances in life.”

Sebastian Rogers
Sebastian Rogers’ entry
Holly Hughes
Holly Hughes’ entry

Related posts

Scott Spearing confident new-look Bracknell Bees will battle for the title

Tom Crocker

Man wanted by Surrey Police has links to Winnersh

Staff Writer

Mock emergency rescue to take place at Wokingham retirement development

Gemma Davidson
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
open

Wokingham Today – which is a Social Enterprise  provides Wokingham Borough with free, independent news coverage.

If you are able, please support our work.

Click Here to Support Wokingham.Today
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x

Cookies

This site uses cookies: Find out more.