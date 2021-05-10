Six-year-old’s bookmarks help school’s fundraising

A SIX-YEAR-OLD from Earley has been supporting his primary school by selling bookmarks.

Kayden Chan is excited to have raised £278.69 to help improve Radstock Primary School’s quiet area.

“I chose bookmarks, because I am always looking for new ones and I could easily use aquabeads to decorate a craft stick to make it really colourful,” he said.

An avid reader, he said his favourite genre is adventure.

Mum, Ruth Kwan, said initially she was sceptical whether anyone would buy his handmade crafts, but was spurred on by neighbours.

“Even so, I was expecting to raise £20 to £30,” she said.

“Kayden was so enthusiastic about the idea though, he then ended up making 28 items.

“Then he ran out of stock after this first stall and wanted to hold a second because he felt he had let people down. So we held a second stall with more than 100 items and sold them all again.”

She said the support and generosity of the community has been mind blowing.

“I would like to thank everyone for supporting Kayden in his quest to help his school, who have been fantastic,” Ms Kwan added.

“All the money has gone to help improve the quiet area at Radstock School… [we are] really pleased to have been able to play a small part in helping the school support our younger generation.”

It is part of a project for the Year Two group, who completed a sponsored fancy dress walk to raise money.

The fund will be used to buy flowers, books, games and fresh paint for the school’s quiet area – a space for students to relax in their break times.