Sky diving will support Dingley

SUPPORTERS of Dingley’s Promise will be facing their fears this weekend in a skydive challenge.

The 13-strong will come down to earth today – Saturday, June 19 – after setting off from Chiltern Park Aerodrome during the event organised by UK Skydiving Adventures.

Those taking part include charity staff, community supporters and business professionals.

Two of them include Sheridan Jansky and Joanne Gavaghan, who are parents of children who attend Dingley’s Promise Wokingham Centre.

The aim is to raise vital funds towards the charity’s life-changing services supporting children with special educational needs and disabilities during their formative years.

Ms Jansky said: “My beautiful daughter Callie (pictured) is autistic and she struggles a lot with understanding the world around her and communicating how she is feeling.

“Dingley’s Promise has been an invaluable source of support, comfort, and fun for her and they help her thrive and give her an opportunity to develop in her own unique way.”

She added: “With patience, care and understanding, I can’t thank them enough for what they do for us all as a family. “

Jo Evans, fundraising manager at Dingley’s Promise, said she is “thrilled” to have so many supporters taking part in the challenge.

“It will be an extremely special event, with staff, parents and supporters joining forces to raise much needed awareness and funds for our charity and we want to thank them all”, she said.

“We wish all of our 13 skydivers the best of luck and hope that they enjoy every minute of the experience.”

Follow Dingley’s Promise on Facebook for profiles on each skydiver and to donate to their individual fundraising pages.

For more information, visit dingley.org.uk