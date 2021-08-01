Skydiving sisters championing Dingley’s Promise

WHAT’S AN effective way to bond with your sibling? Jump out of a plane together.

Sisters Sheridan Jansky and Joanne Gavaghan took to the sky earlier this month to raise money for Dingley’s Promise.

The charity, which supports young children with special educational needs and disabilities, runs a nursery in Wokingham.

With two autistic daughters, Sheridan said the centre has

provided invaluable support for her youngest, Callie, during the pandemic.

“It’s her only source of therapy really,” she says.

“She struggles a lot with understanding the world around her and communicating how she is feeling.

“She goes through so much inside that beautiful little head of hers and life is extremely overwhelming for her at times.”

She said the charity has helped her daughter thrive, and develop in her own way.

“I can’t thank them enough for what they do for us all as a family,” she adds. “They’re a fantastic charity.”

The duo were originally due to take their leap down to earth last month, but it was cancelled due to poor weather.

But on Sunday, July 18, they took to the sky.

“It wasn’t really as frightening as I thought it would be,” Sheridan says.

So far, they have raised £1,470 — £455 by Sheridan and £1,015 by Joanne — and hope it will continue to climb in the next fortnight.

Sheridan hopes to reach her sister’s total and bring it to £2,000.

For more information, or to donate, visit: www.justgiving.com/fundraising/sheridan-jansky