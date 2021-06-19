Slow Right Down and listen to the WOKINGHAM LOVES MUSIC soundtrack

SUMMER is here and, football matches aside, it’s time to take things a little easy.

A great way to do this is to tune in to our Wokingham Loves Music playlist.

It highlights some of the best music around, all of it with a local connection.

Heading the hit parade this week is The Wave Machine’s Slow Right Down, a wonderful laidback song.

You can listen for FREE, via Spotify and with 10 great tracks to enjoy, you’re bound to discover something new.

There’s a special page set-up at bit.ly/wokinghamlovesmusic

The Wave Machine – Slow Right Down

The Wave Machine is the creative name for singer-songwriter Angus Trott who grew up in Wokingham before moving to Brighton.

Angus is looking forward to returning to the area in August to perform at Wokingham Festival and he’s just released this new single.

It has a wonderful laid-back summer feel enhanced by a brass sound plus drums and percussion from local musician Robin Johnson.

Robin will also be performing at the festival as part of the band, Kyros – www.thewavemachine.co.uk

Josh Okeefe – We’re All the Same

Josh, who currently resides in Nashville, Tennessee, has led a nomadic lifestyle, travelling all over the US to search out his musical influences.

In August his journey brings him to Wokingham to appear at the festival as part of his UK tour and this talented singer-songwriter will definitely be worth checking out. If you like musicians playing in the tradition of Bob Dylan and Woody Guthrie this is for you.

We’re All the Same is taken from Josh’s ‘Bloomin’ Josh O’Keefe’s album www.joshokeefe.com

Reliant – When She Goes

They have members from Wokingham and Reading and appeared in our Top 10 of 2020, as well as being runners up for best band in Radio Wigwam’s Awards 2020 – www.facebook.com/WeAreReliant

Third Lung – Hold the Line

It’s Third Lung with their latest single and it’s another uplifting singalong anthem. The band, who have local links, is releasing a series of singles of which this is the latest – thirdlungband.com

Warmrain – Absent Friends

Beautiful, personal and emotive melodic rock with a Floydian feel by a band that will be visiting the area for the first time to play at Wokingham Festival on August Bank Holiday Monday – warmrainband.com

Rachel Redman – Ready, Waiting for Me

Berkshire-based singer songwriter with her country pop style which is going down well with radio shows and music listeners in the US as well as the UK – www.facebook.com/rachelredmanmusic

Aaron Cilia – Infinitum

Aaron will be one of the team working on the sound and more on Wokingham Festival’s Wokingham Music Club (WMC) Stage and he is also a talented musician and producer as his new single shows – www.facebook.com/AaronCiliaArtist

Spriggan Mist – Arborfield Witch

Here’s a song about a local ghost recorded live at the band’s Ghostly Tales Show at The Acoustic Couch. There’s a link to Aaron above too, as his parents are in the band and Aaron mixed the sound – www.sprigganmist.com

Frost* – Day and Age (edit)

Frost* was formed by songwriter and musician Jem Godfrey and the band features Reading-based musician and producer John Mitchell on vocals and guitar who co-wrote many of the songs on their new album including this one – frost.life

It Bites – Cartoon Graveyard

It’s John Mitchell again, this time fronting the legendary band that have just re-released two classic albums, ‘The Tall Ships and Map of the Past. Both were re-mastered by John at his Outhouse Studio in Reading – johnmitchellhq.com/it-bites