Small drop in number of coronavirus cases reported in Wokingham borough, but no change to Tier 4 restrictions

THERE has been a slight fall in the daily number of positive tests for coronavirus recorded in Wokingham borough, but there has been no change to the Tier 4 restrictions in the latest review of restrictions.

According to the latest figures published on Wednesday, December 30, by Public Health in Berkshire, there were 134 new cases of Covid-19 reported today, down from 184 yesterday.

In the UK, there were 50,023 new cases, of which 43,554 were in England.

Wokingham borough’s weekly rate for 100,000 of the population has now been updated to Christmas Day. It stands at 395.6 people, down from yesterday’s high of 413.7. On September 29, the rate was 23.4 people.

By comparison, the rate per 100,000 in England is 353.7 – down from 402.6. However, there were fewer positive cases reported on Christmas Day and Boxing Day, this could be because the testing centres operated reduced hours.

Today’s recorded results means that there has now been 4,251 since the first case was reported in February this year.

And there is a similar picture across Berkshire, which was placed into Tier 4 Stay At Home restrictions on Sunday, December 20.

Slough, which has been at the highest level of restrictions since the Tier system was introduced in December, reported 197 cases and its rate per 100,000 is at 650.7– this is a slight rise from yesterday’s reported figure of 646.7.

Windsor and Maidenhead reported 137 cases, down from 188, and has a rate of 489.4 people per 100,000, down from 509.8.

Reading had 115 positive tests – down from 158 – and its rate per 100,000 people is 420.9, down from yesterday’s 452.5. It has reported 4,982 cases so far and will go past 5,000 cases later this week.

Bracknell Forest had 148 cases, down from yesterday’s 152, and its rate per 100,000 people is 526.3, down from yesterday’s high of 568.8.

West Berkshire reported 98, almost the same as yesterday’s 100 cases. Its rate per 100,000 people is now 318.1, a further drop from yesterday’s 335.8, and Monday’s 356.6.

In today’s review of the nationwide tier system, there was no change to Berkshire’s Tier 4 placement, but more parts of the country have been moved into these Covid-19 restrictions.