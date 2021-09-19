Small firms are more likely to take risks after covid, report reveals

SMALL business owners are more open to taking risks than ever before, according to a new report.

PR platform Newspage said eight in 10 entrepreneurs (83%) are prepared to make riskier decisions as a result of the pandemic.

Just 11% of the poll’s 1,200 respondents said they are less prepared to take risks, while 6% were unsure.

The survey also revealed nearly all (93%) of small business owners felt the pandemic left them better equipped to deal with uncertainty.

According to Newspage, this ‘who dares wins’ attitude has been inspired by the virus, the end of furlough and the threat of raised interest rates.

Dominic Hiatt, founder of Newspage, said: “Based on this evidence, the past 18 months have fundamentally changed the psychology of small business owners.

“They’re a lot more resilient and able to cope with uncertainty, more prepared to take on risks to grow and more bullish generally given that they have managed to survive.

“This confidence bodes well for the future and the economic uncertainty that lies ahead.”