Smart motorway works set to close Reading Road

A NOISE BARRIER will be installed along the M4 next week, as the smart motorway progresses.

Highways England will be constructing the barrier on Reading Road bridge, where the M4 passes over it between Monday, February 22 and Saturday, February 27.

For safety reasons the work cannot take place during the daytime with traffic running underneath therefore — so will happen at night.

To allow for the work to take place safely there will be overnight closures of Reading Road, with a diversion via Station Road (A321), Barkham Road (B3349), Bearwood Road and King Street Lane (B3030), for the duration of the works.

Overnight work will happen between 8pm and 6am Monday to Thursday when traffic flows are at their lowest.

All work is weather dependent and subject to logistical constraints — which Highways England said may delay the planned work and timeframes.

For more information, email M4J3to12smartmotorways@highwaysengland.co.uk or call 0300 123 5000