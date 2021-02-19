Wokingham.Today

Smart motorway works set to close Reading Road

by Jess Warren0
IMG
Reading Road

A NOISE BARRIER will be installed along the M4 next week, as the smart motorway progresses.

Highways England will be constructing the barrier on Reading Road bridge, where the M4 passes over it between Monday, February 22 and Saturday, February 27.

For safety reasons the work cannot take place during the daytime with traffic running underneath therefore — so will happen at night.

To allow for the work to take place safely there will be overnight closures of Reading Road, with a diversion via Station Road (A321), Barkham Road (B3349), Bearwood Road and King Street Lane (B3030), for the duration of the works. 

Overnight work will happen between 8pm and 6am Monday to Thursday when traffic flows are at their lowest. 

All work is weather dependent and subject to logistical constraints — which Highways England said may delay the planned work and timeframes. 

For more information, email M4J3to12smartmotorways@highwaysengland.co.uk or call 0300 123 5000 

Reporter for The Wokingham Paper.

Related posts

‘Our aim is to bring some magic, love and joy to young ones who have been stuck inside during lockdown’

Phil Creighton

Fundraiser raises more than £9,000 towards funeral costs of Wokingham town councillor

Phil Creighton

Bracknell MP Dr Phillip Lee blasts Prime Minister Theresa May for ‘entrenching divisions in the Conservative family’ over Brexit snub

Phil Creighton
0 0 vote
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Wokingham Today – which is a Social Enterprise  provides Wokingham Borough with free, independent news coverage.

If you are able, please support our work.

Support Workingham.Today
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x

Cookies

This site uses cookies: Find out more.