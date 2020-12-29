Smells considered as homes by sewage works get go-ahead

PERMISSION has been granted for 153 homes to be built on land at Ashridge Farm off Warren House Road and Bellfoundry Lane.

As we reported last week, there was concern from local residents about the suitability of the site as it is close to the Thames Water sewage treatment plants.

The planning committee heard that the site was put forward under the local plan update, but as this was still at an early stage, the application could be considered.

The development will be a mixture of one-, two-, three- and four-bedroom homes, and there would also be a SANG (a greenspace) included in the plans, as well as a children’s play area. Affordable homes would comprise 35% of the development – 53 homes.

Wokingham Town Council objected to the proposals, citing a lack of shops and also concerns that there would be smell pollution caused by the sewage works. However, planning officers said that the site was outside the identified odour contour zone, making it acceptable.

Cllr Rachel Burgess, Labour ward councillor Norreys, was concerned that the area was part of a band of floodplain, but officers said the affected area is part of the greenspace and not close to the planned homes.

Fellow ward councillor, Gregor Murray (Conservative) also wanted the application considered by the planning committee, noting that the sewage works “creates all type of quality of life issues”.

Wokingham Town councillor Abby Tebboth (Labour) spoke at the meeting, raising concerns about the odour impact and risk of flooding.

“We believe that that will have a significant impact on residents use of their homes and their gardens, as well as the immunity from the shared play and recreational spaces,” she said of the smell.

Jessica Sparks, representing David Wilson Homes, said that the proposals allow for the completion of the Northern Distributor Road (BDR), and that the SANG would complement others in the area, “creating large areas of open space for future residents and locals to enjoy”.

“This is not a site without complexity, but great care has been taken to ensure that the proposed layout takes account of the many elements on the site,” she added. “We’re excited by our proposals, and we want to bring forward what we believe will be a development to complement the locality.”

Cllr Malcolm Richards, who is a ward member for Norreys, said that if the application was approved, it would have big benefits to the completion of the NDR, but raised concerns over house and garden sizes.

Cllr Carl Doran raised concerns over the quality of the report on the odours present on the site, wondering if the test had been rigorous enough to be useful, saying it was a single test on a single day.

However, when it came to a vote, a majority were in favour, with two against, and the site gained approval.