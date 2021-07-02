Smiles all round as Hurst Show welcomes visitors again

REKINDLING old friendships and celebrating unexpected wins were the order of the day at last weekend’s Hurst Show and Country Fayre.

On Saturday, June 26 and Sunday, June 27, residents came out in droves to take part in the annual village event to raise money for local charities.

For the first time in 40 years, the Fayre was spread across the village over four key sites to support social distancing measures — and organiser Vikki Randles said people loved the new set up.

Martin Little, Rosemary & Sandy Hird on the Alexander Devine Children’s Hospice stall. Picture: Steve Smyth

“We’re really pleased with how the Show went,” she said. “We held it in quite extraordinary circumstances, having to change the format we’ve used for the past four decades.

“We weren’t sure how people would respond to it but we’ve had lovely feedback from residents and stall holders.”

The organiser said one of the highlights of the weekend was the classic car competition, which reunited two former friends and supported a resident’s exit from lockdown.

“The lady who won the competition has been shielding,” Ms Randles explained. “She won with her first car, which she’s had for over 50 years, so she was very chuffed for her pride and joy to win the competition the first time she’s come out [after the pandemic].”

“There were also two people who regained contact over one of the cars which had been used at one of their weddings in the past.”

Phil Payne with his well-kept Triumph TR6 in the Car Show. Picture: Steve Smyth

Now, the team is busy totting up how much money the Show raised to donate to local organisations, including Alexander Devine Children’s Hospice and Just Around the Corner.

They are also raising money online to compensate for free entry this year, and have received more than £1,700 so far.

For more information on the show, visit: www.hurstshow.uk

To make a donation, visit: www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/hurstshow-2021