Sneak peek into the laughter factory

by Phil Creighton0
beauty and the beast
Beauty and the Beast Rehearsals Picture: Philip Tull / Reading Arts

THERE’S only a few sleeps left until Beauty and the Beast arrives at The Hexagon.

The pantomime, from Imagine Theatre, stars CBeebies megstar Justin Fletcher and his panto partner in mayhem, Paul Morse.

Mr Fletcher has written the script – his second, and it will be packed full of fun, laughter, thrills and songs.

The team have been hard at work rehearsing for Saturday’s curtain up, working from its base in South Street Arts Centre, before transferring to The Hexagon for dress rehearsals.

One thing is for sure: with panto it doesn’t matter if it doesn’t go alright on the night … that’s half the fun of it.

Oh yes it is!

n Beauty and the Beast launches on Saturday, and continues through to Monday, January 3. Tickets cost from £15, and there are special signed and relaxed performances available. For more details, log on to whatsonreading.com/beauty-and-beast

