Snow and ice warning for Wokingham this weekend

SNOW could fall in Wokingham borough during Sunday daytime, but don’t get the sledge out just yet.

The amount forecast varies from forecaster to forecaster, but as temperatures are expected to be above freezing for most of the day, it is unlikely to settle. And even if it does, temperatures are expected to climb as the week goes on.

The Met Office has issued a snow and ice weather warning from 4pm today through to 6pm on Sunday, January 24.

It says that a band of rain will turn to snow as it spreads eastwards across the country. Wokingham borough is in this band.

It warns that some roads and railways will be affected, and there will be icy patches on untreated roads, apvements and cycle paths.

While the Met Office current forecasts a 50-50 chance of snow around lunchtime, the BBC forecast suggests that snow will start falling from around 8am, with the heaviest showers around 10am. As the day goes on, the snow will turn to sleet due to the rising temperatures, before turning dry, but cloudy, around 6pm.

As with all snow forecasts, it is very difficult to predict exactly what will happen and the rain predicted may stay as rain.

Last week, police in North Yorkshire warned that travelling to go sledging is against lockdown rules and that anyone doing so risks receiving a fine as the Government advice is to stay at home.