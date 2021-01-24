Snow falls across Wokingham – but now comes the thaw

SNOW has fallen, all around us – Wokingham borough has enjoyed a winter wonderland this morning. Now it looks like it’s over.

While last night’s forecast suggested we’d have snow all day, the latest Met Office predictions is that temperatures are rising above freezing and the afternoon will be misty and dry.

The day started with a glorious sunrise, proving right the old adage red sky in morning shepherd’s warning.

Snow started after 8am, and by 9.30am, there was enough on the ground for families to make the most of.

Snowmen have been created, snowballs thrown and sledging hotspots, such as Joel Park, have been packed with people wanted to enjoy the rare snowfall.

There were plenty of visitors to Thames Valley Park, where several snowmen could be found, while dog walkers put booties on the paws of their pets to help them stay warm.

The River Thames water level is currently quite high and as the snow thaws, it could lead to localised flooding.

The Met Office has issued a snow and ice warning.

Bade and Doruk Guler by the Christmas tree in Market Place, Wokingham

Even your favourite read was snowed in

Elms Field had a snowy day

A snow angel in Thames Valley Park

Thames Valley Park was a popular spot for socially distanced walkers

The Thames Path runs across the borough

This means that there could be possible delays on the roads, some cancellations or delays to rail and air travel.

There is a risk that some rural communities could be cut off for a time, and there could also be power cuts or problems with mobile phone coverage.

With Wokingham borough in lockdown, it is easier for people to stay at home.

Wokingham Borough Council gritters have been out and about today to keep main roads open, but as with all wintry conditions, the situation is hard to predict and roads may become treacherous quickly.

Send us your snow pictures – email news@wokingham.today and we’ll print a selection in Thursday’s paper