Wokingham.Today

Snow joke – Met Office issues warning of wintry weather overnight in Wokingham

by Phil Creighton0
Snow
Snow Picture: Phil Creighton

A SNOW warning has been issued for Wokingham by the Met Office – we could be waking up to the white stuff tomorrow morning.

And there will also be high winds.

A red weather warning was issued for coastal areas in the north east of the UK as a result of Storm Arwen coming in.

Much of its ferocity will be blunted as it comes south, but the Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for the Thames Valley.

Gusts in excess of 70mph could be seen late on Friday night and into Saturday morning.

The Met Office’s snow warning for Wokingham runs from midnight tonight through to 10am tomorrow morning.

It is expected that much of what falls will be rain or sleet, the Met Office says there is a chance it could turn to snow, even in low lying places.

This could be as much as 5cm – two inches – or 8cm on higher ground.

Temperatures overnight will be cold. While it will be 2ºC, wind chill will make it feel more like -4ºC.

During Saturday daytime, temperatures will not go above 3ºC.

Anyone going to Woodley’s Christmas light switch-on tomorrow evening, or Sunday’s Wokingham Winter Carnival will need to wrap up warm as the cold weather continues. At 9am on Sunday, temperatures will be at zero, but wind chill will make it feel like it’s -5ºC.

The situation remains the same over Sunday, with temperatures struggling to go above 3ºC, and feeling like it’s sub-zero.

The big freeze is expecting to ease during Tuesday.

Met Office expert meteorologist Daniel Rudman said: “Coupled with the high winds, Storm Arwen is bringing the potential for rain, sleet and snow.

“The snow will likely be seen the most in the high ground in the north, but there’s a chance of some lower level impacts towards some southern areas, which is reflected with the yellow warnings for snow we have issued.”

close
Wokingham Today Retina logo

Keep up to date by signing up for our daily newsletter

We don’t spam we only send our newsletter to people who have requested it.

Editor of The Wokingham Paper, and has worked in local journalism for more than 20 years including the Wokingham Times, Bracknell Standard and Reading Evening Post. He's also written for computer magazines, The Baptist Times and, to his delight and probably not yours, interviewed several Doctor Whos.

Related posts

Chemical spill: People and their dogs told to keep out of the Emm Brook at Dinton Pastures

Jess Warren

Shinfield residents’ anger over landscaping works at Cutbush Lane

Phil Creighton

Anonymous donor makes it a very happy Christmas

Phil Creighton
open

Wokingham Today – which is a Social Enterprise  provides Wokingham Borough with free, independent news coverage.

If you are able, please support our work.

Click Here to Support Wokingham.Today

Cookies

This site uses cookies: Find out more.