Snow White comes to Shinfield in January

SNOW White will be making a special appearance in Shinfield this month.

The cast at Shinfield Players are performing Snow White and the Four Swedish Popstars, a reworking of the classic fairytale set to the music of ABBA.

It will feature all the usual panto favourites including a dame, a handsome prince, and an evil queen.

Shows will run over two weekends, Friday, January 14, to Sunday, January 16, and Friday, January 21, to Friday, January 23.

On both Fridays, the show begins at 7.30pm. There are two performances on the Saturdays, 2pm and 6.30pm.

The fun starts at 2pm on both Sundays.

Tickets are £7 for children, £13 concessions and £14 adults.

For more details, visit: shinfieldplayers.org.uk