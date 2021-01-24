Snow wonder: pictures from around Wokingham

It doesn’t happen very often, so when snow falls, we like to make the most of it.

Wokingham was given a good blanketing of snow this morning, falling quickly after 8am to ensure we could have some wintry fun.

And coming as lockdown ends its third week, it helped raise our spirits.

People have made snowmen, enjoyed walks and taken part in wintry activities including socially distanced sledging in Joel Park.

Here, we feature a selection of images from the lens of photographer Andrew Batt.

We'll have a round-up of your pictures in Thursday's print edition of Wokingham.Today

A happy sledger in Joel Park, Wokingham Picture: Andrew Batt

Car parks in Wokingham were under a blanket of snow Picture: Andrew Batt

Like many of us, the opportunity to take a photo of the snow was impossible to resist Picture: Andrew Batt

Broad Street in the snow Picture: Andrew Batt

Rose Street in the snow Picture: Andrew Batt

Walking in a winter wonderland Picture: Andrew Batt

Ay caramba! Surfing in the snow Picture: Andrew Batt

Families enjoy the snow in Wokingham, Sunday January 24, 2021 Picture: Andrew Batt

Snow in Wokingham, Sunday January 24, 2021 Picture: Andrew Batt

An enjoyable run Picture: Andrew Batt