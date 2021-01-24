Wokingham.Today

Snow wonder: pictures from around Wokingham

by Phil Creighton0
Wokingham Town hall snow
Wokingham's town hall in the snow Picture: Andrew Batt

It doesn’t happen very often, so when snow falls, we like to make the most of it.

Wokingham was given a good blanketing of snow this morning, falling quickly after 8am to ensure we could have some wintry fun.

And coming as lockdown ends its third week, it helped raise our spirits.

People have made snowmen, enjoyed walks and taken part in wintry activities including socially distanced sledging in Joel Park.

Here, we feature a selection of images from the lens of photographer Andrew Batt.

We’ll have a round-up of your pictures in Thursday’s print edition of Wokingham.Today – don’t miss your copy.

Snow wokingham 2021
A happy sledger in Joel Park, Wokingham Picture: Andrew Batt
Snow
Car parks in Wokingham were under a blanket of snow Picture: Andrew Batt
Snow
Like many of us, the opportunity to take a photo of the snow was impossible to resist Picture: Andrew Batt
snow
Broad Street in the snow Picture: Andrew Batt
snow 2021
Rose Street in the snow Picture: Andrew Batt
Snow
Walking in a winter wonderland Picture: Andrew Batt
Ay caramba! Surfing in the snow Picture: Andrew Batt
Snow 2021
Families enjoy the snow in Wokingham, Sunday January 24, 2021 Picture: Andrew Batt
Snow 2021
Snow in Wokingham, Sunday January 24, 2021 Picture: Andrew Batt
snow 2021
An enjoyable run Picture: Andrew Batt
Snow 2021
Barkham Road was snowy Picture: Andrew Batt

Editor of The Wokingham Paper, and has worked in local journalism for more than 20 years including the Wokingham Times, Bracknell Standard and Reading Evening Post. He's also written for computer magazines, The Baptist Times and, to his delight and probably not yours, interviewed several Doctor Whos.

Related posts

VOICE OF WOKINGHAM: Good news, but have a quiet Christmas

Staff Writer

Tree reported to be blocking Sonning bridge

Phil Creighton

IN THE COMMUNITY: California Gardeners’ Club

Guest contributor
0 0 vote
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Support Wokingham.Today.

Wokingham.Today is a Social Enterprise and aims to ensure that everyone within the Borough has free access to independent and up-to-date news. However, providing this service is not without costs. If you are able to, please make a contribution to support our work.

Click here to contribute.

0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x

Cookies

This site uses cookies: Find out more.