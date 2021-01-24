Snow wonder: pictures from around Wokingham

It doesn’t happen very often, so when snow falls, we like to make the most of it.
Wokingham was given a good blanketing of snow this morning, falling quickly after 8am to ensure we could have some wintry fun.
And coming as lockdown ends its third week, it helped raise our spirits.
People have made snowmen, enjoyed walks and taken part in wintry activities including socially distanced sledging in Joel Park.
Here, we feature a selection of images from the lens of photographer Andrew Batt.
We’ll have a round-up of your pictures in Thursday’s print edition of Wokingham.Today – don’t miss your copy.